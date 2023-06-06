Surprising space plus solar | House of the Week

Well deserving its moment in the spotlight, this family home is designed for comfort and practicality and it has a theatre as well as a study nook.
Clever use of living space makes the home ideal for a variety of buyers including the downsizer, investor or young family.
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Thinking of building? This home is just 12 months old and it's move-in ready which saves time and effort.
Inside, the wide entry door opens to the theatre room at the front of the home. Another living area is open-plan kitchen, living and dining.
High ceilings, along with ample light, give an open and spacious feel to the home's interior. Sliding doors open from the family zone to the outdoor entertaining area.
More features include 900mm-wide kitchen appliances, stone benchtops, integrated climate control and a 6.6-kilowatt solar system.
Secure caravan storage is via the second driveway for lock-and-leave convenience.
Property consultant Anthony Panizza said the landscaping and exposed aggregate to the second driveway will be finished, or agreed upon, prior to settlement.
A short walk to the local primary school, handy to the local shopping centre and beach. Only a few minutes' drive to Busselton town centre and the iconic jetty.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.