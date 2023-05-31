Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Winter sprinkler switch off for Busselton and surrounds

Edward Scown
Updated May 31 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:30pm
Sprinklers and automatic retic must be switched off from June 1.
A ban on sprinkler use comes into effect for Busselton and surrounding Shires on June 1st, in a government effort to save water.

