A ban on sprinkler use comes into effect for Busselton and surrounding Shires on June 1st, in a government effort to save water.
Until August 31, all residents in South West, Perth, and Peel shires must turn off garden reticulation. Using sprinklers during the switch-off can result in a $100 fine if witnessed by a Water Corporation inspector, or a written warning if reported by a member of the public.
The 'Winter Sprinkler Switch-off' has been a yearly requirement since 2010. It's estimated to have saved 60 billion litres of scheme water in that time.
"The cooler months are a great time to switch off and let the winter rain take care of our gardens, saving water for the warmer months when there is a greater need for sprinklers," Water Minister Simone McGurk said.
"With over 40 per cent of home water use in the garden, average households can significantly reduce consumption during winter, lowering their bill and contributing to a total saving of some 5 billion litres of water."
While April saw nearly double the average rainfall in Busselton, May was not even a third as wet as the all time statistics would suggest it should be.
A recent survey by the Water Corporation found around 80 per cent of customers do the right thing and switch off their sprinklers in winter.
Of the 20 per cent who have been found to not have switched off, nearly 70 per cent of non-compliance related to switching off late or switching on early. People are being encouraged to act now ahead of the 1 June deadline.
Hand watering is permitted during the Switch-off and some exemptions may also apply.
"Water Corporation is continually planning climate resilient water sources for WA, but it's important that we all work together to ensure future generations continue to enjoy a secure, sustainable water supply," Ms McGurk said.
