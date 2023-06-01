Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
BHP admits underpaying nearly 30,000 workers

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
June 1 2023
BHP has admitted to wrongfully deducting leave from 28,500 workers on public holidays.
Mining giant BHP has admitted it has underpaid nearly 30,000 of its workers by hundreds of millions of dollars since 2010.

