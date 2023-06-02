Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Gelorup fire brigade captain finalist in DFES award

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated June 2 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
Glenys Malatesta (second from left) has served at captain of the Gelorup VBFB for nine years. Picture by Edward Scown.
Glenys Malatesta has had a hectic year. From fighting fires in Donnybrook, to cleaning up after the Kimberley floods. All the while training the next generation coming up in her wake.

