In what is being labeled the South West Football League's newest rivalry, Dunsborough did battle with reigning premiers Augusta Margaret River in horrid conditions.
As the Bunbury Derby got washed out, 10mm of rain fell during play at Dunsborough Playing Fields, keeping the two teams to just seven goals between them.
It was a nervous time for the coaches, as injuries continue to mount for both sides. Just six of the Sharks men have played all league games this season, while the Hawks have had as many as ten sidelined with injury.
The visitors opened the account in the first quarter, albeit slowly with three behinds, and Mitchell Payne kicking the only goal of the opening term, as the Sharks were kept scoreless.
Payne continued his run with two more through the middle in the second, but the hosts fought back hard. Cameron Dean, Pat McGinnity and Shayne Zanetti kicked one goal each to bring the gap to just three points (3.3.21 - 3.0.18) at half time.
The rain only picked up for the second half, keeping scoring to just a single behind and a goal, again off the boot of Payne. That kick in the third quarter would be the last goal of the game, and both sides struggled with the slippery conditions. Payne was the only goal scorer for the Hawks.
With a ten point deficit to make up in the final term, Dunsborough were charging hard, but couldn't convert on the scoreboard, finishing with just a single behind for the whole second half.
It left the final score a 12 point victory to the reigning premiers (4.7.31 - 3.1.19), edging them ever closer to fifth place Bunbury, who got up over South in the derby which was stopped at half time for lighting.
Despite the loss, Dunsborough remains one spot off the bottom of the ladder, after the Collie Eagles took a 26 point loss to Donnybrook. A round ten bye for Eaton means ninth on the ladder is up for grabs next week when the Boomers come down for their Think Mental Health Round clash.
Eaton has an extra win under the belt over the Sharks, having defeated Carey Park in a tight round nine home game, but Dunsborough has a healthy percentage advantage, owing to some strong performances against higher placed teams recently.
The Sharks women will be back in action next weekend after a round ten bye. They'll be hoping to make up for the 46 point loss they took at the hands of the Harvey Bulls their last time out.
Rivals Eaton also come off a bye, and will be equally as hungry to make amends after a similarly devastating 40 point loss against Carey Park in round nine.
