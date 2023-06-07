South West softball star scores top honour

Another young local has been recognised with a Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star Award, honouring his significant achievements in softball.
Darcey Pes, 16, first began playing teeball when he was just six years old, and continued until he moved to softball at the age of 12.
According to a spokesperson, it wasn't long before his talent was noticed.
"In 2021 he was selected in the U14 Boys WA Team, which he followed up the following year when he made the U16 Boys WA team along with also being selected in the WA School Sports U18 Boys team.
"Playing in Bunbury with no softball comp in Busselton, Darcey received the U16 MVP Award from the Bunbury and Districts Softball Association, along with MVP U16s 2022, Runner Up MVP U18s 2023, Players' Player and Golden Glove for Leschenault Steelers Softball Club."
In 2023, he was again selected for the U16 WA Boys team, and finished the season with selection in the Australian Softball Men's Talent Development Squad.
"Darcey is busy travelling twice weekly to Bunbury to play softball in summer, and weekly to Perth over winter as well as any additional training required for his State and Australian commitments.
"He is currently completing a Certificate II in Sports Coaching at GMAS, and coaches a young GMAS soccer team during the week."
The young athlete was also recently awarded the Softball WA Most Promising Junior Award and the U16 Boys State Team MVP at their awards night held in late April.
"We look forward to see what the next season will bring for this talented young man."
