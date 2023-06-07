Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Busselton golfer Chloe Veeran wins ute with hole-in-one

Updated June 7 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busselton teen golfer Chloe Veeran won this ute with a 137m hole-in-one. Picture supplied.
Busselton teen golfer Chloe Veeran won this ute with a 137m hole-in-one. Picture supplied.

The second day's play was washed out at the 2023 South West Open, but nothing could rain on the parade of Chloe Veeran.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.