The second day's play was washed out at the 2023 South West Open, but nothing could rain on the parade of Chloe Veeran.
The Busselton teenager was playing well in the Pro-Am tournament at Bunbury Golf Club, and she approached the 17th hole with confidence.
"I treated it like every other par 3, aimed for the pin and the rest is on camera," she told SEN WA Breakfast.
With the swift swing of her 7 Iron, the ball sailed 137 metres, landed just short of the pin, and rolled straight in.
"It was one of those shots that just feel so good off the clubface, so I wasn't surprised that it was tracking well towards the hole, but I never expected it to go in," she said.
The now viral video shows the 16-year-old sprinting up to the pin to admire her hole-in-one handiwork.
"My playing partners Ken Gao and Izaak Heales were very supportive and were telling me it had gone in, but until I ran up and saw it in the hole I wasn't sure. Then I started screaming and jumping. It was such a shock."
Her celebration was well justified given the unbelievable shot made her the winner of a $60,000 car.
South West Isuzu put a brand new, top of the range D-Max up as a prize for anyone, pro or amateur, who manage to hit a hole-in-one in the tournament.
16-year-old Chloe doesn't even have her learners permit yet. She said her dad will be driving it for now, but she's sure to have the flashest rig at the licencing centre when the time comes.
"We're just absolutely wrapped that it went to a local person in the South West, and more importantly to a lovely young lady with her head screwed well on her shoulders," Isuzu South West dealer principal Darren Sprigg said.
With the second day rained out, Chloe finished the tournament 46th out of 118 entries after a five-over 77 in her first round.
She said by the end of the year she hopes to get her 1.9 handicap down to scratch, and has ambitions of making the pro tour. For now, she's just basking in the glory of one amazing shot.
"I'm ecstatic. I can't really describe it. It's not really about the car, or the media, I'm just happy to have a hole in one."
