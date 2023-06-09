Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Mental help and a coffee in the Old Shed Markets

By Edward Scown
Updated June 9 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:00am
The Community's Refuge committee is opening the Old Shed Markets up to local organisations. Picture supplied.
An ingenious not-for-profit model has seen the Old Shed Markets transformed into a space for mental health support, creative arts, collaboration, and a place for locals to kickstart their small businesses.

