Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

WAM winners Ratsalad on Capel debut

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated June 9 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ratsalad: Erica Trotter, Ken and Jaz McCartney are taking the WA punk scene by storm. Picture by Stevie Usher.
Ratsalad: Erica Trotter, Ken and Jaz McCartney are taking the WA punk scene by storm. Picture by Stevie Usher.

There's a top tier artist in WA for every genre. For country there's Siobhan Cotchin, for surf rock there's Old Mervs. For punk, you can't go past Ratsalad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.