The state opposition has backed a petition to put a pause on new laws which seek to prevent another Juukan Gorge incident.
The Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act is set to come into effect on July 1. Under the changes, every Western Australian with land of more than 1100sqm must seek a permit from local indigenous representatives to make changes to their land.
Regular farming activities such as seeding, plowing, and grazing cattle won't be affected. However land holders will fall under the act for doing things like building a new fence, clearing trees, or preparing a previously unused field for crops.
Those who do plan on making alterations to their land will have to seek the advice of a Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Service. Those groups will be able to check the land for protected status, sacred sites and objects, and provide guidance on how to proceed.
"For the first time in our State's history, these laws will empower Aboriginal people to be truly involved in making decisions about activities that impact their cultural heritage, Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti said.
"These new laws and guidelines provide a balanced approach to the protection and management of Aboriginal cultural heritage, whilst enabling economic activity, such as farming and mining, to continue."
The laws have drawn criticism from farmers, who believe the regulations will bring uncertainty for their businesses.
A petition to state parliament was lodged by Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA President Tony Seabrook. He is hoping the state government will delay the launch of the new rules, which he called "The greatest assault on private property rights since federation."
"The incomplete nature of the implementation of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 is imposing an extreme level of uncertainty on Western Australian landowners, business owners and individuals," the petition reads.
The sentiment was echoed by Member for Vasse Libby Mettam, who threw her support behind the petition, calling the laws "A red tape minefield."
"Farmers, landowners and pastoralists could be up for complicated and potentially costly processes to carry out basic agricultural tasks such as fencing," she said.
"Under the new system, permits can take months to process, with significant financial penalties and potential jail for those who breach the Act.
"It is not an unreasonable request for the Cook Government to delay the launch of the new system while they ensure those affected are informed and that the system is ready to efficiently manage the permit application process."
