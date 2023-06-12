Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
State opposition rails against Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated June 13 2023 - 11:45am, first published June 12 2023 - 12:00pm
PGA President Tony Seabrook, and Vasse MP Libby Mettam are calling on the state government to put a pause on Aboriginal heritage protection laws.
The state opposition has backed a petition to put a pause on new laws which seek to prevent another Juukan Gorge incident.

