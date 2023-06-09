The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is reminding people this winter to clean up any dead or dry pinewood on their properties to help prevent the spread of European house borer.
The reminder comes after EHB was detected in the Shires of Waroona, Harvey, and Dardanup in past six months, south of previously known infestations in the greater Perth area.
DPIRD technical area coordinator Jenny Crisp said DPIRD had an ongoing program to manage and contain European house borer in Western Australia.
"EHB is mainly found in dead pine trees, dead parts of living trees and pine logs and other debris," she said.
"If it is left uncontrolled, it can potentially cause structural damage to homes and restrict the interstate trade of pine products or items on pine pallets.
When checking wood, look for small oval-shaped holes, which are three to five millimetres, running with the grain of the wood.
"The adult beetles are brownish-black, eight to 25mm long, with antennae half as long as their body and can be found resting on surfaces, such as a wall," she said.
Ms Crisp said that, with the onset of cooler weather and recent winter rain, now is a prime opportunity to clean up and burn any scrap or unwanted pine around your property. Burning, she said, is the best was to protect your home from this serious wood pest.
"Before burning, the first step is to check the relevant local government website for specific burn related guidelines."
