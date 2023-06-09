The Shire of Capel is putting the call out for farming industry representatives to be a part of a group providing advice on a future agribusiness precinct in the Shire.
They're looking for farmers, meat processors, food producers and transport operators to lodge their expressions of interest to join the Stakeholder Working Group for the project.
The Working Group will provide advice to the Shire of Capel, the Project Steering Group (PSG) and the engaged consultant to fully understand the current and future industry needs and demands for the South West's agricultural, processing, logistics and transport industries.
The Shire's plan is to find a new location to replace for the aging Boyanup Saleyards, and establish a business precinct around them, having agistment, an abattoir, meat processing and packaging, and transport all in the one area.
The SWG will also provide advice on potential sites within the Shire of Capel and surrounding districts identified, as well as assist in the consideration of site factors, to ensure that any fatal flaws are identified early in the process.
Shire president Doug Kitchen said a new Agribusiness Precinct would be an economic game changer for the Shire of Capel, and that that the Shire's focus will be to work with industry to identify sites for the precinct, which will be suitable to meet the future economic demands of the agricultural industry in the South West.
"The Shire's long-term vision is for a new Agribusiness Precinct within the District and we encourage sector and industry representatives to be involved in this project from the beginning."
To register your interest, complete the EOI form at capel.wa.gov.au, and submit it no later than June 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.