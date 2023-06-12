Busselton has claimed victory against every team in the league this season, but the reigning premiers are not to be underestimated.
The Magpies will face the Augusta Margaret River Hawks in the 2023 Busselton Toyota Cup this weekend. The Hawks head up to Bovell Park with an even 5 - 5 win/loss record for the season, after a tough bout against Donnybrook on Saturday saw them go down by 60 points.
They can take confidence from their early game pressure, causing a few missed opportunities for the Dons which allowed Byron George to put them briefly in the lead.
However, with injury and unavailability still plaguing the Hawks, Donnybrook were able to get on top, booting four in the second quarter to put the game well out of reach.
Not that the Hawks were ready to give up. Ben Watson proved that with a beautiful goal on the run in the final quarter to lift the spirits of the home crowd.
The loss puts them firmly out of the top five, but still looking for the illusive three-peat, the Hawks will be determined to prove themselves against the so-far untouchable Magpies.
The trip up the hill was a fruitful one for Busselton, as they faced bottom of the ladder Collie. Not even the presence of two-time All-Australian Stephen Milne could stop the Magpie juggernaut.
He put the Eagles on his shoulders early. The St Kilda forward kicking Collie's first goal to keep the Magpies to just a two point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Busselton's Beau Chinnery responded, as the Magpies kicked four goals to Collie's one in the second term to go into half time leading by a much more comfortable 27 points.
The Eagles showed heart after the break, but could only manage a behind in the third as the lead ballooned to 35.
Not content with that, Chinnery kicked his 5th goal, and his teammates piled on another four in the final term to seal a 55 point win.
In all, the Magpies had seven goal kickers, with Damian Lee picking up two 2, while Jackson Arbon, Liam Creighton, Kester Decke, Jaxon East and Brodie Howell kicked one each.
It was a much closer contest when the Magpies last met the Hawks, in round one of this season. Just two goals, one behind separated the two teams.
Beau Morgan starred for Margaret River, kicking four of his team's seven goals that day. Jaxon East was the standout for Busselton, kicking three.
The derby action kicks off this Saturday June 18 from 10:45am at Sir Stewart Bovell Park, as the evenly matched Colts clash. Reserves take to the field at 12:10pm, with the Magpies looking for a win to remain in the top five.
Get down for 2:10pm to see if the Pies can remain undefeated.
