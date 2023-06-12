Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Jetty advocate Trevor Fitzgerald awarded Order of Australia

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Trevor Fitzgerald has been a long time advocate for the preservation of the Busselton Jetty.
A long time advocate for the preservation of the now heritage listed Busselton Jetty has been bestowed with the prestigious Order of Australia award.

