A huge crowd gathered to see Fremantle legend David Mundy strap on the boots for the Sharks, and they did not leave disappointed.
It was Mundy's first game in WA since Fremantle's remarkable 41-point comeback over the Western Bulldogs in last year's elimination final, and his first for the newly minted Sharks.
The 37 year old started in style. Taking a mark deep in the pocket off a misplaced Eaton kick, he danced around the defender and put it straight through the middle, getting the 1303-strong crowd up and about for what was ultimately a low scoring affair.
His antics inspired the Sharks to a four goal in over the Boomers. Their second ever league win coming just half way through their first season.
With Mundy not wanting to steal the show, Chris White emerged the Sharks' leading scorer with three goals. He and Sam Goldstone combined early to set Dunsborough up with a 21-8 lead at half time.
Eaton were determined not to let the star power overcome them, and came out of the sheds attacking. Greg Humphries all but leveled the scores for Eaton, but the Sharks weren't done.
Cameron and Jake Dean kicked one each from close range to stop the Boomers' charge. Then White put the nail in the coffin with a long range bomb to seal a 23 point victory.
The win also pushes Dunsborough one place up the ladder, overtaking Eaton for 9th place. Not exactly finals territory, but more than enough bragging rights to go into this week's bye with a smile on their faces.
