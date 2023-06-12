Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

David Mundy draws crowd to Dunsborough's second league win

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated June 12 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dunsborough made David Mundy's debut in blue one to remember. Picture by Strive South West.
Dunsborough made David Mundy's debut in blue one to remember. Picture by Strive South West.

A huge crowd gathered to see Fremantle legend David Mundy strap on the boots for the Sharks, and they did not leave disappointed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.