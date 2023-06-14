Water Minister Simone McGurk has announced David Hughes-Owen as the new CEO of Busselton Water.
Mr Hughes-Owen brings a wealth of knowledge and more than 25 years' experience in the water industry, including here in Western Australia, and in Tasmania.
Most recently he has been the General Manager of Service Delivery at TasWater since March 2020. Prior to that he spent 14 years in various senior roles at the Water Corporation, including as Regional Manager of the Great Southern Region and overseeing asset investment planning in the metropolitan area and for the regions.
"His considerable expertise positions him well to lead Busselton Water into its next chapter," Water Minister Simone McGurk said.
"I would also like to thank outgoing CEO Chris Elliott for his incredible contribution to the water sector in Western Australia spanning 47 years, and the leadership he has provided at Busselton Water over the past decade."
Mr Hughes-Owen will replace the retiring Mr Elliott, taking up the role in September.
Mr Elliott retires after more than a decade at the helm of Busselton Water, serving as Chief Executive since 2013, and Managing Director since 2018.
"I'm incredibly proud of what has been achieved in my time at Busselton Water, all of which has been possible because of the wonderful team, visionary Board and great partners I have had the pleasure to work with," Mr Elliott said.
Busselton Water provides drinking water to the broader Busselton area. In the 2022 financial year, they achieved a record production of 5.97GL.
"Along with my fellow Board members, I look forward to working with him to ensure Busselton Water continues to deliver high quality service, drive operational efficiencies, and to ensure a secure water future for our customers," Busselton Water Chair Dr Robyn Paice said.
