David Hughes-Owen appointed Busselton Water CEO

Updated June 14 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:39pm
David Hughes-Owen has been appointed CEO of Busselton Water. Picture by TasWater.
Water Minister Simone McGurk has announced David Hughes-Owen as the new CEO of Busselton Water.

