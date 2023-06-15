75 families joined local vets, surfing legends, and film stars by committing to keep their pets contained or inside for Pets' Night In.
Organised by GeoCatch, the second annual Pet's Night In encouraged responsible pet ownership to help keep pets safe and protect local wildlife from wandering animals.
GeoCatch and the Pets' Night In ambassadors asked pet owners to make an online pledge to keep their cats and dogs inside for a 12-hour window and beyond. 105 pets were tucked up inside, safe from the risk of motor vehicle incidents, poisoning, cat and dog fights, disease transmission, and unwanted vet bills.
One pet owner who took the pledge was Dunsborough local, and actor Miles Pollard. He spent Pets' Night In with his cat Satsuki.
"Being a responsible pet owner means looking after your beloved pet and reducing their impact on the world around them. I feel much better knowing that Satsuki is safe in our home," Mr Pollard said.
World surfing league family, the Macaulays spent the night in with their dogs Duke and Sully. Keeping them contained to their property is a priority for surfboard shaper Dave.
"Our dogs are part of our family. Knowing they are safe during the day and at night gives us peace of mind, and also protects our native wildlife."
GeoCatch Officer Nicole Lincoln said a significant number of wildlife have been protected from harm during the 12-hour window. This demonstrates how easy it can be to look after our wildlife beyond Pets' Night In.
"If these pet owners continue to keep their pets inside, we can save an estimated 11,550 native animals annually. Image what could be achieved with further pet owners on board," Ms Lincoln said.
"1,600 cats are registered within the City of Busselton, so there is a lot of potential to save wildlife from death or injury by keeping them contained."
GeoCatch Chair and local vet Dr. Felicity Bradshaw said, on average, one roaming cat can kill up to 110 native animals a year.
"Like cats, dogs can also cause harm to wildlife due to their curiosity and predatory instincts, particularly at night when possums are active," Dr Bradshaw said.
GeoCatch will keep the pledge page open for those wishing to pledge beyond Pets' Night In. Pet owners can pledge anytime online at the GeoCatch website, and there are plenty of resources available online to support pet owners in keeping their pets contained, such as catio building design ideas.
GeoCatch and leading animal welfare groups RSPCA and SAFE Busselton advocate for 24-hour containment of dogs and cats.
