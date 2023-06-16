The Shire of Capel voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a budget draft which would see an increase to rates.
For each residential property, both urban and rural, rates are set to rise 3.5 per cent, while rates on commercial properties will go up by 8.5 per cent.
This takes the average rate paid by a residential property owner from $1708.20 to $1757.56 per year.
The minimum rate, which is reported to be paid on 2128 properties in the shire, has not been changed from the current $1430.
Rates for Rural and Land Use properties have also remained the same.
Councillor Ashley Dillon called it a "modest" rate increase compared to the previous budget, which saw rates rise by two percent for rural, six per cent for residential properties, and 18 per cent for commercial.
"After a bit of a serious hike, admittedly last year, I think this is quite a modest budget," he said.
"I think the councillors are very mindful of people who are doing it tough out there."
With the increase, the Shire of Capel expects to raise $15 million in rates. More than $11 million of which is expected to be spent on capital works.
The focus, Cr Dillon said, was for the Shire to start saving money for future projects, such as upgrades to bridges, the Dalyellup Surf Lifesaving Club, sporting facilities, and the proposed replacement of the Boyanup Saleyards and potential agribusiness precinct.
The budget report also flagged the need to update the Shire's waste management strategy.
"There are things that we as a shire, and we as a group of councillors what to do for our community, and we need to start saving," Cr Dillon said.
"We're going to start looking at putting a little bit more money away. Just like any responsible household."
Community information sessions will be held in Dalyellup on June 19 at the Dalyellup Community Centre, and at the Capel Community Centre on June 20, where locals are invited to ask questions of Shire representatives related to the budget.
