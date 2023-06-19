After pulling off an impressive win over the Goldfields Giants in round 11, the South West Slammers went into the weekend with confidence.
They needed it, too. Round 12 saw them face two of the league's top teams, and while they weren't tipped favourites, the Slammers proved they're no pushovers.
The Slammers hosted the third place Perry Lakes Hawks on Saturday night, with fans forced to used the side entrance after the front door of the Eaton Recreation Centre was damaged in an attempted ram raid earlier in the week.
Having recently slipped from the top of the ladder, the Hawks looked to make a statement early - but it was the Slammers who scored first. Ben Stevens took an early second chance opportunity off a missed layup.
Perry Lakes responded quickly, but so did Buay Tuach. He sunk 12 of the Slammers 22 points in the first quarter, with two three-pointers keeping the visitors honest.
The South West men went into the second quarter just four points behind, and again made the first impression on the scoreboard - Tuach hitting a powerful dunk less than a minute in.
It set the scene for a seven point Slammers run. Ben Stevens and Pharell Keats combined in an act of defiance which brought the game to within a shot, and forced the Hawks into a time out to talk it over.
The plan they made in the break worked, and by half time, Perry Lakes were 11 points in the lead.
Despite a top-scoring 24 points from Tuach, and a near double-double from Stevens, the Hawks ran away with a 26 point win, elevating them to second on the ladder.
The Slammers travelled to Willetton on Sunday night for their second game of the round against the fifth placed Tigers, who had also taken a recent tumble down the tightly contested ladder.
Despite missing three key players, the Tigers put up 28 points to 14 in the opening term. Willetton would lead by as much 17 in the second period but the defiant Slammers kept in touch, with Tuach and Manyiel Wugol raining threes during an 11-0 run. At half time, the Slammers trailed by nine.
While they put up some impressive plays in the second half, the Slammers didn't appear to have an answer for the fast scoring Tigers duo of Darnell Hoskins, and 6ft11 centre Gorjok Gak - both putting up 27 points, and Gak reeling in a massive 21 rebounds.
Wogol made a big statement for the Slammers, dropping 30 points for the night, while Tuach finished with 27.
The Slammers remain second from bottom of the ladder, with their round 11 win over the Giants keeping them ahead of the Mandurah Magic. They face another challenge this weekend when they host top of the ladder Rockingham Flames.
The flames haven't lost a game since a round nine upset against the Eastern Suns. Last time they met, the Flames rolled the Slammers by 55 points.
