Magpies claim Busselton Toyota Cup win over Hawks

700 fans surrounded Sir Stewart Bovell Park as the Magpies and the Hawks clashed for the Busselton Toyota Cup.
Busselton came into the match undefeated, but as reigning premiers, Augusta Margaret River had a point to prove against their old rivals.
However, with injuries still mounting for the club, it was always going to be tough for the Hawks to get their season back on track against such strong opposition.
It proved so early in the piece. Busselton got off to a flying start, piling 20 points on their southern rivals to lead 27 - 7 at quarter time.
It was far from over though.
The Hawks fought back in the second, digging deep to kick four goals.
At one point, they reduced that lead to just six points, but Busselton kicked three to remain 17 points ahead at quarter time.
It was more of the same when the teams came out for the third quarter.
Busselton sharing the ball around, but inaccuracy kept the game closer than perhaps it should have been.
In just the third quarter, Busselton took nine scoring shots, with five going through for behinds.
Augusta Margaret River took just two, but both went through the middle.
They tightened up in the last quarter, kicking three goals, four behinds while the Hawks put another two goals though.
But by then it was too little too late for the league's southernmost club, as Busselton stormed home to take the Busselton Toyota Cup with a 100 - 56 victory.
While a big win for the Magpies, the score line paints a picture of a closer game than it really was. Busselton had 30 scoring opportunities, with the Hawks had just 11.
If both teams kicked at 100 per cent accuracy - which the Hawks nearly did - it would have been a 180 - 66 blowout.
While the Magpies accuracy might not have pleased coach Daniel Delaney, their spread of goal kickers would have. Ten players kicked at least one of their 14 goals on the day.
Beau Chinnery, Mitchell Howlett, Damian Lee, and Dylan Patterson all kicked two, while Jackson Arbon, Brandy Armstrong, Liam Creighton, Jaxon East, Austin Styles, and Mitchell Tenardi each contributed with one.
Oscar Armstrong was a standout for Augusta Margaret River with two goals, while Lincoln Adams earned a best on ground nod for his efforts in the Hawks' very busy defensive line.
The win makes eleven in a row for Busselton.
Their last regular season loss a two-point nail biter in the final round of 2022.
It was a similar story in the reserves game earlier in the day.
Busselton sits well below AMR on the ressies ladder, but they managed a massive upset win.
Just like their league counterparts, the Magpies put on 27 points in the first quarter, while the Hawks would have to wait until the second quarter to see their first points on the board.
A 43 point lead into half time was only the start.
The Magpies kept the foot on the throttle for the whole second half, finishing with a 107-17 point win, and a huge statement in the tightly contested competition.
With close rivals Carey Park going down to Bunbury, the Magpies sit just a win away from the top four.
