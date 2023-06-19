So you want to walk the Bibbulmun Track. But you don't fancy the cold nights, the sore feet, or the lack of phone signal.
Unlikely as it may seem, there is soon to be a way for you to do just that.
In celebration of the Bibbulmun Track's 25th anniversary, the Bibbulmun Track Foundation invites outdoor enthusiasts and homebodies alike to lace up their virtual boots and join the Bibbulmun Track Virtual Hike Challenge starting on 14 July.
The immersive exploration of the 1000 kilometre Bibbulmun Track will follow in the footsteps of a group of end-to-end walkers who will complete the Track from Kalamunda to Albany in real life to mark the anniversary.
A group of a dozen will take off from Kalamunda in July, but it is expected that hundreds will join them along the way, Forest Gump style, as they make their way down the track.
The anniversary celebration will lead them through forests, along beaches, and across rivers throughout the South West.
Track guide Steve Sertis has been walking the track since 1997. He said the 1000km trail has so many unique sections, it's hard to pick a favourite.
"People ask what's my favourite bit, I don't have one. There's so many different areas, and they're good for different reasons.
"The Jarrah forest, some people think its boring because it's a lot of the same, but if you look deep into it you'll see there's all sorts of things going on. It's probably the most biodiverse. Especially in the spring, it just comes alive with flowers.
"Every time you walk through you'll see something different."
Virtual challenge participants will progress along a virtual map of the Track, discovering 32 milestones with photos and descriptions that bring the Bibbulmun Track to life.
Teams of up to three members will record their daily step count in an effort to keep pace with the real-life end-to-end walkers who will complete the Track in 62 days. Participants can sync their steps using their smartphone, Fitbit, or a similar device.
"Participants will journey over hills, into valleys, through forests, across plains, over cliff tops and along sandy beaches. Each day will bring something different," Bibbulmun Track Foundation Executive Director, Linda Daniels said.
"To add to the experience, walkers can choose to raise funds to support the Foundation's track maintenance efforts with 10% of funds raised going towards Kaarakin Black Cockatoo Conservation Centre, helping save WA's Black Cockatoos."
For those looking to get involved in the physical world, the real-life walkers are stopping at Donnelly River for a weekend long party half way through the trip, which Mr Sertis said he hopes will draw everyone who is a fan of the track.
A line-up of prizes from challenge sponsors Anaconda, Sea to Summit, Small Things Wine, and Paddy Pallin will keep walkers motivated throughout the challenge.
If you want to get involved as a walker - virtually or for real - to volunteer, donate, or maybe you just want to join the halfway party at Donnelly River, head to bibbulmuntrack.org.au for all the information.
