West Coast's good times have spoiled us | Opinion

Next time you're calling for Adam Simpson's head on a pike or lamenting that Andrew Gaff "isn't what he used to be", go back and watch the last two minutes of the 2018 grand final and thank the footy gods for the kid from Kal, or Cousins, Judd and Kerr carving up the midfield and maintaining possession in the dying minutes of the 2006 clash to hold off Sydney by just one point.