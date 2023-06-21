A public toilet seems a simple, and generally un-noteworthy bit of kit. But for those in our community living with a disability, a properly designed facility can be a game changer.
The City of Busselton has secured $150,000 in funding for the construction of a certified 'Changing Places' accessible change facility along the Busselton foreshore.
The grant, provided by the Department of Communities' Office of Disability, represents a significant investment in the expanding network of Changing Places, which currently has 258 locations across Australia, but only nine in the South West.
The initiative for the Changing Places facility came from the City's Disability Access and Inclusion Reference Group (DAIRG). The facility will include essential features such as an accessible toilet, privacy screen, adult-sized change table, and roof-mounted hoist. Its purpose is to provide individuals with disabilities or high support needs the ability to access a public change facility and actively participate in community life.
City of Busselton CEO Tony Nottle said the development of an inclusive community is a priority for the City.
"The City recognises that the more diverse and inclusive our community is, the richer it will become, and that most members of the community will face access and inclusion challenges at some time in their lives," he said.
"To ensure that all City of Busselton residents can participate in and contribute to the community, the City of Busselton Disability Access and Inclusion Plan 2023-2027 is currently being reviewed and further developed to help us achieve this."
Once completed, the Changing Places facility will offer local residents and visitors with disabilities or high support needs a dedicated space that meets the Changing Places standards for accessible adult change facilities. It will be listed on the National Public Toilet Map and the Changing Places location register.
The project is expected to be finalized by mid-2025.
