In a celebration of talent and creativity, Busselton's Old Courthouse on Queen Street will be transformed into a vibrant showcase of textile artistry from this Saturday.
Local artists and groups, including the Western Australian Fibre and Textile Association, and the Spinners and Weavers, will converge as part of the Coast Textiles Exhibition to present their unique works all centred around the themes of coastal sustainability.
The Old Courthouse will host a range of works with an emphasis on utilising reused textiles, sustainable materials, and natural or found objects. The exhibition will run from July 1 through to August 15.
The Busselton Spinners and Weavers, a part of the Handweavers, Spinners, and Dyers Guild of Western Australia, have been a steadfast presence in the community for over 40 years, holding their first meetings at The Old Courthouse.
Members of the Busselton Spinners and Weavers drew inspiration from the colours, textures, and ambiance of the coast. Together they created a captivating group piece that showcases their diverse talents and their deep affection for their chosen medium.
The artwork incorporates a wide range of techniques, such as crochet granny squares, knitting, tapestry weaving, loom weaving, and needle felting.
Another participating group, the Western Australian Fibre and Textile Association was established in November 2021.
Comprising individuals with extensive expertise in the textile field, the group meets weekly at Marine House. Their involvement in the exhibition provided an opportunity to work collectively on a project centred around the southwest coast line and their shared commitment to environmental preservation.
Adding to the festivities, visitors will have the chance to engage their children in a whimsical yarn bombing experience called the "Find the Creature" hunt.
Spearheaded by Mary Day and members of WAFTA, Busselton, this temporary installation will feature various creatures hidden throughout the exhibition space.
Along with the exhibition, several workshops will be conducted, offering attendees the chance to delve into the world of textile art.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.