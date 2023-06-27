Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Sustainable textiles on show at Old Courthouse | What's On

Updated June 27 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Local artists will be displaying some of the south west's best textile creations. Picture by Busselton Spinners, Weavers and Knitters.
In a celebration of talent and creativity, Busselton's Old Courthouse on Queen Street will be transformed into a vibrant showcase of textile artistry from this Saturday.

