Six months into they City's year-long e-scooter trial, statistics show Busselton has taken full advantage of the program.
Since they came online in December 2022, Busselton's e-scooters have traveled more than 250,000km - about two thirds of the way to the moon.
While e-scooters are being used widely throughout the riding area - which extends from Geographe to Abbey - trips along Busselton Foreshore are proving to be the most popular. The parking station located at Busselton Jetty car park has been the number one spot for riders to start and end their trip.
Riders are also using e-scooters to better connect them to the city's cafes, restaurants and retail along Queen Street, and in Dunsborough the stations located along the town's main street Dunn Bay Road are the most popular starting and ending locations.
A rider survey conducted by the operator, Neuron Mobility, revealed 99 per cent of respondents saw the scooters as a positive for the City.
"The people of Busselton have shown an overwhelming amount of positive feedback about our e-scooters," Neuron Regional Manager Lachlan Mclean said.
"It's encouraging to see so many riders enjoying the service, while reducing congestion and emissions in the city."
The survey found that 69 per cent of rides resulted in a purchase at a business - providing a boost for the local economy. Additionally, 14 per cent of trips wouldn't have happened at all if the e-scooters weren't available, meaning local businesses would have missed out on valuable sales.
These numbers are a bit higher than the national average. A report revealed that across Australia 66 per cent of Neuron e-scooter journeys result in a purchase with a local business across Australia and 10 per cent of trips would not have happened if an e-scooter wasn't available.
"E-scooters are a great way for locals as well as tourists to travel in a safe, convenient and fun way. The majority of trips result in a purchase and this is providing a welcome boost to the local economy," Mr Mclean said.
