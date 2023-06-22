Seven months after it was granted a ceremonial home in Busselton, the Australian Navy's newest ship has been officially commissioned.
ADV Cape Naturaliste was granted Freedom of Entry to the City of Busselton in November, after Mayor Grant Henley introduced the motion on the grounds that it was a "logical" recipient as a namesake to the local area.
Mayor Henley attended the commissioning ceremony, and said it was a great honour to have the connection with the ship and her crew.
"We were very honoured to have that. It's the first time an Australian naval vessel has been named after an area in the City of Busselton," he said.
After the commissioning ceremony at her home port in Darwin, ADV Cape Naturaliste will now be deployed as part of Operation Resolute, contributing to the nation's fisheries protection, immigration, customs and drug law enforcement operations.
The boat is led by Lieutenant Commander Jeremy Evain. He joined the Navy at age 17, and has amassed 16 years of experience. He, along with Able Seaman Alyssa Richardson, will command the 25 strong crew as they join Australia's naval patrol in duties involving tracking, intercepting, stopping and boarding other vessels, and sometimes arresting their crews and seizing cargo.
The 58 metre Evolved Cape Class Patrol Boat boasts a top speed of 26 knots, thanks to two Caterpillar 3516C diesel engines.
As a patrol boat, she is not heavily armed, but does pack two 12.7mm machine guns
The crew has not yet exercised their freedom of entry, and there is no plan for a parade in the near future, as the crew has been on training maneuvers in the past few months.
Freedom of Entry is a traditional European custom stretching back to the medieval period. Cities and towns were often fortified to protect against attacks from outlaws, or other feudal lords. They would not allow entry to armed groups, including militaries, unless they were sure they would not turn on the citizens.
As entry to these cities was essential for troops to stock up with food and supplies, it was important for militaries to establish good relationships with these cities to earn the privilege of entry.
Given the constant threat of attack, being granted freedom of entry was a great honour, and a mark of trust between the armed group, and the people of the city.
It remains one of the highest honours a city can bestow on a group. The City of Busselton has granted Freedom of Entry to the Busselton Brass Band, with the right to Freedom of Entry last enacted on their 150th anniversary, and has also provided Freedom of Reserve to Northerly.
