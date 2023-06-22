Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

ADV Cape Naturaliste commissioned in Darwin ceremony

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:59pm, first published June 22 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Busselton mayor Grant Henley and ADV Cape Naturaliste commanding officer Lieutenant Commander Jeremy Evain. Picture is supplied.
City of Busselton mayor Grant Henley and ADV Cape Naturaliste commanding officer Lieutenant Commander Jeremy Evain. Picture is supplied.

Seven months after it was granted a ceremonial home in Busselton, the Australian Navy's newest ship has been officially commissioned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.