House of the Week | Get cosy at this property

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
4 Codrington Boulevard is an extremely well-presented family home, which will suit buyers of all categories. Whether you're looking for a home for yourself and your loved ones, or as an investment opportunity, you can't go past this 1997 build.
Sitting on a massive block of 700 square-metres, it's just a short walk from Busselton's most popular public and private schools. This property is also a very short drive to the city center and a short 2.5 kilometre bike ride to the wonderful beaches of Busselton.
The property has a very spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, which is complete with a 900mm cooktop and 600mm oven, reverse cycle air-conditioning, and a shopper entrance. There is also a separate front lounge, so everyone in the family can have their own space. The main bedroom is a great size, and the property comes compete with three other generous sized bedrooms too.
Outside there is a large patio, a generous sized powered shed, clean and tidy front and rear yards which both have paving, and a solar powered energy-efficient heat pump hot water system.
This property is a credit to the current owners who have meticulously maintained and cared for this home. Properties in this location, this close to public and private schools, and this well presented do not last long.
