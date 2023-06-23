Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Sash Seabourne among massive talent as WA Music award winner.

By Edward Scown
Updated June 23 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 6:30pm
Sash Seabourne is going all in on music this year.
Margaret River's Sash Seabourne came out a winner among an ocean of WA talent at this years WA Music Song of the Year Awards.

