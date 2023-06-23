Margaret River's Sash Seabourne came out a winner among an ocean of WA talent at this years WA Music Song of the Year Awards.
Seabourne won Best Blues and Roots with his second 2022 release, Receiver. It's an upbeat ode to homebodies who find themselves wanting more.
"It's basically a love song for someone who hasn't learned how to be in love yet," he told The Mail.
"When you get used to being on your own as a young person, you build up walls that help you survive in a lifestyle that's more isolated. All of a sudden when you're spending a life alongside that person, it can be challenging to create space for them, and meet their needs.
"When you're a more shy, weird muso person like I am, sometimes it can be hard to get that point across."
While it won in the Blues and Roots category, Seabourne said it doesn't strictly fit within those boundaries. Much like most music from the South West, Receiver sits in this great middle ground between surfer rock, and folksy Sunday sessions.
"I wouldn't strictly call it a blues and roots song. I think it was probably the slide guitar solo that put it in that category.
"I would describe it as mixing some modern alternative pop elements with just being influenced by all the great music that happens in South West WA."
Whatever it is, it's definitely 110 per cent Western Australia. Seabourne wrote and produced the song alongside Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley, who was at the awards night to cheer him on. He said the pair met at the Strings Attached festival, and developed a strong collaborative relationship.
"Kav's a really great song writer, that's probably his strongest suit. We just sat together with acoustic guitars and wrote the demo. then when it came to producing it in the studio, we built it out together.
"He definitely elevated that song to what you hear on the record. I have a lot to thank him for. I love that collaboration."
Seabourne won the Blues and Roots category over good friend - and multiple WAM award winner - Siobhan Cotchin. He said the announcement caught him entirely by surprise.
"Musicians are so used to singing on stage, but it's not like anyone's preparing their acceptance speech. It's pretty nerve wracking to jump up.
"I was totally caught off guard. I'd just come from two days of recording a new song, so I was a little bit fried."
He didn't want to reveal too much, but yes, there are a few new Sash Seabourne tunes in the works. He said after escaping on Australian Idol "with my dignity still intact", he's going all in on music.
"With the fact that I've been putting my whole life into music this past year, it just meant all the more to be acknowledged, and all of a sudden you're in front of hundreds of people who are cheering for you, and you're shaking hands and getting an award.
"Honestly I was underestimating how warm and fuzzy it feels to be recognised."
While he said he hasn't quite come down from the award win high just yet, there's been no rest. He was out in Ravensthorpe working with kids at a local school on Friday - a quick stop on the way to an Esperance gig, before heading back west to play Hopetoun, and a "chill Sunday session" in Dunsborough on June 25.
"I feel like I'm really doing the regions. Getting out and playing for people in WA in a real old school, independent sort of way, which feels like a great antithesis to being on a TV show, and trying to dodge spray tans."
The WA Music Song of the Year Awards are only open to unsigned artists. With 17 categories, as well as the grand prize, it gives a major spotlight to emerging talent in WA's stacked music scenes from country, to hip-hop, to whatever sound from any corner of the world that takes your fancy.
The title of Song of the Year went to Dulcie for their single Test Drive. Runner up was Cool Kid by Joan and the Giants, who you can see live in Busselton next month.
Ratsalad took out the Punk / Hardcore category for the third year in a row with Punch In The Face, But missed out in the Outstanding Regional race to Mandurah outfit Sunny Day, and their single Don't Wanna Go Home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.