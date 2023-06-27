Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

South West Squash Masters bring tournament home

By Warren Oliver
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winds of Treasure: Warren Oliver, Chris Richards, Dave Windsor and Greg Lawrence took out the top division. Picture by Busselton Squash Club.
Winds of Treasure: Warren Oliver, Chris Richards, Dave Windsor and Greg Lawrence took out the top division. Picture by Busselton Squash Club.

After five years hosted in Bunbury, the South West Squash Masters made a massive return to Busselton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.