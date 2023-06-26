Busselton's men and women remain undefeated after massive victories on a wet Sunday at Glen Huon Reserve.
It was a somewhat slow start for the men, with just one goal kicked in the whole first quarter. The Magpies dominated possession of the football, but weren't able to convert on the scoreboard, kicking one goal and five behinds.
Meanwhile, Eaton managed just a single behind. They remained goalless for the entire first half, with just another two behinds coming for the Boomers in the second quarter, which saw the Magpies accelerate.
Liam Creighton and Mitchell Howlett, and Mitchell Tenardi fought hard in the forward line, and were rewarded, the trio kicking five goals between them to go into half time 43 points ahead.
Although they already had a healthy advantage, Busselton kept the scoreboard ticking over. They barely allowed the ball in Eaton's forward 50 - save for one goal - as they piled on another 39 points with six goals and three behinds.
The home team was staring down the barrel of a three figure defeat, but coach Chris Kinnimont lit a fire under his men, and they responded. Eaton came out in the fourth quarter and, led by James Chadwick and Tanner Allen, put four goals, three behinds on to outscore the Magpies for the first time in the game.
A final score line of 36 to 104 proved the charge was too little too late, but it showed a chink in the armour of the undefeated Magpies who had, up until that point, been the dominant athletes all day on the field.
Liam Creighton and Mitchell Howlett finished the game with four goals each. Beau Chinnery kicked three, and Jaide Pardi earned two.
The women's game was once again a scoreless affair for the opposition, although the 57 point loss was an improvement for the Boomers on the 101 - 0 massacre the Pies pulled off last time out.
It didn't look so simple early though. There was only one goal kicked in the whole first half. The Magpies led at quarter time by nine points, and the scorer's weren't bothered at all in the second quarter. It made for Busselton's lowest scoring half of the whole season.
The third quarter wasn't much faster. The Magpies kicked another two goals, three behinds to at least beat their lowest score of the year by three quarter time.
It was an entirely different story coming out after the final break. Mia Dronow finished the day with three goals, and Katisha Barrett with two as the Magpies all but doubled their score in a single quarter. The performance has lifted their percentage to 7066.67.
The Magpies head south to face Dunsborough this Sunday for the Indigenous round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.