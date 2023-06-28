Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Busselton Councillors support Cultural Precinct plan

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
June 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courthouse Lockup in the Busselton Cultural Precinct. Picture by City of Busselton.
Courthouse Lockup in the Busselton Cultural Precinct. Picture by City of Busselton.

City of Busselton councillors have thrown their support behind a new vision for the Busselton Cultural Precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.