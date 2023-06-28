City of Busselton councillors have thrown their support behind a new vision for the Busselton Cultural Precinct.
They endorsed a strategy which outlines a range of key focus areas aimed at improving the precinct's appeal, including the development of heritage tourism, improved accessibility, and the implementation of an engaging education program centered around local history.
Located along Queen Street - between Adelaide Street and Marine Terrace - the Busselton Cultural Precinct boasts a rich historical tapestry, housing some of Western Australia's oldest buildings.
Among its notable landmarks are the Old Courthouse and Police Complex, Old Busselton Gaol, the former Artgeo Gallery, The Weld Theatre, and Stables Artist Studios.
A significant addition to the precinct will be the creation of the Saltwater multi-purpose facility, encompassing a gallery, performance space, and convention center. The City expects it to drive a substantial increase in visitor numbers, and cement the precinct's position as a unique tourism destination that appeals to both local and international visitors.
Already a thriving hub of activity, the Busselton Cultural Precinct attracts over 30,000 visitors annually. It hosts numerous art exhibitions featuring the works of local artists, offers a wide range of locally made products in its gift shop, and facilitates more than 100 creative workshops each year.
"The Busselton Cultural Precinct has always served as a vibrant center for local artists and a compelling drawcard for both residents and visitors to our city," Mayor Grant Henley said.
"This strategy will further bolster visitation and ensure year-round activation of the precinct spaces, enabling even more people to appreciate and benefit from the sheer beauty and historical significance of these heritage buildings."
Sharon Custers, Venue Manager of the Cultural Precinct, highlighted an exciting upcoming installation that will immerse visitors in an auditory and visual experience within the Old Gaol Cells.
"Soon, visitors will be captivated by an immersive sound and video installation that breathes life into the stories of characters from the past. People of all ages will be enthralled and moved by the narratives they encounter," Ms Custers said.
