House of the Week | Sweeping ocean views

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR -
The moment you step inside, you will fall in love with the understated luxury, quality and sensational ocean views that this stunning Gnarabup property offers.
With panoramic ocean views overlooking world class surf breaks, this is the ultimate Margaret River beach house. A spectacular location perched high on the hill, this elegant single-storey weatherboard home comes complete with resort style pool, four bedrooms and two large living spaces. Sold fully furnished and registered as a holiday home, you can choose to continue to rent out as a holiday investment property or just enjoy as your permanent or holiday home in this sought after beach location.
The resort style pool with expansive deck offers a seamless transition from the heart of the home to the ocean. The open modern kitchen has high quality appliances and opens into the living and dining area offering plenty of room for entertaining.
Each of the three bedrooms are large, with ducted RC air-conditioning and the fourth bedroom or office is the perfect additional working space. The main bedroom has its own ensuite and both take in the breathtaking views of dunes and ocean ambience.
Impeccably maintained with all of the creature comforts one would require in such a fantastic setting of views and vistas, prepare to be captivated the moment you arrive.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.