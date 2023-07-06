Puppy Raisers leading the way in Guide Dog program

Guide Dogs WA is experiencing a period of growth and preparing for an increase of puppies, but without more volunteers, the organisation will struggle to meet the increasing demand for Guide and Assistance Dogs in the Western Australian community.
To address this challenge, Guide Dogs WA has expanded the catchment area for volunteer Puppy Raisers to include the South West Region.
Previously, volunteers were required to live within 45 minutes of the Guide Dogs WA training centre in Victoria Park. However, phase one of the trial sees it being extended to areas between Busselton and Margaret River.
This expansion is a crucial step in ensuring that Western Australians with low vision, disability or illness have access to highly trained Guide and Assistance Dogs.
Guide Dogs WA recognises that there are many individuals in the community who have always aspired to become Puppy Raisers and this announcement will be warmly received by such individuals, providing them with the opportunity to contribute to the life-changing work of the beloved WA organisation.
Nicole Millar and Sarah Sparkes are two new Puppy Raisers for Guide Dogs WA and based in the Margaret River region.
"The experience so far has been rewarding," Nicole said.
"I look forward to watching the puppy flourish and grow, knowing that in the future it will change someone's life.
"Beryl is a beautiful girl and it's been enriching to help her explore and navigate the world. It's helping me to be patient and observant. The feeling of being a volunteer and contributing to the bigger picture is rewarding in so many ways."
Puppy Raisers are volunteers who welcome an eight week old puppy into their home and with support from an experienced and specialised team, spend a year teaching the young dog basic obedience and socialisation.
They also introduce the puppy to the environments and experiences they will likely encounter as a working Guide or Assistance Dog, including shopping centres, public transport and restaurants.
The puppy in training joins the Puppy Raiser to personal appointments such as dental visits, on school pickups and to sporting activities.
Guide Dogs WA puppies in training have public access rights, which allows them access to everywhere their handler goes.
It is an offence to refuse entry to a person accompanied by a Guide or Assistance Dog including dogs in training, with the only exceptions to this rule being operating theatres and some areas of zoos (such as the walk-through exhibits).
Sarah Sparkes said educating the community was part of the job, helping them to understand the best way to behave with a puppy in training, which includes no pats, food or distractions.
"It provides experience for myself but it also educates the community so much and opens a door for everyone to get involved," she said. "And the experience of having a puppy and training, but also the opportunity to help someone else out."
Guide Dogs WA also organises regular walks and group activities to further support volunteers and the training of the puppies.
While Puppy Raising does provide plenty of cuddles along the way, it also requires someone who can commit to having a puppy inside their home for 12 months and can give time and energy to the dogs training.
There is no cost to the Puppy Raiser with all food, equipment and medical care covered. Once the puppy in training moves on after a year, there's always the opportunity to welcome another one.
"I think that if you have the opportunity to be a Puppy Raiser then do it," Sarah said.
"Yes it'll be so hard giving the puppy away but at least you know all your hard work has paid off and they will go out into the big world to help someone."
Guide Dogs WA is urging people to visit guidedogswa.com.au to find out more. Information on eligibility and the application process is also available online.
