NAIDOC activities at Busselton Primary School

Staff and students at Busselton Primary School celebrated NAIDOC Week from 19 June to 23 June, with a series of activities designed to commemorate the national week of significance.
NAIDOC stands for National Aboriginals and Islanders Day Observance Committee, and the week celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Students around the region take part in cultural learning and events each year to mark the date.
Students enjoyed some fantastic activities and events, including baby animal art, story reading and learning about traditional Elders.
The Steven Michael Foundation taught students cultural games, while staff and students were treated to a traditional dance performed by the Wadumbah Aboriginal Dance Group.
The special week concluded with a NAIDOC Closing Ceremony and family kangaroo sausage sizzle at the school.
