Busselton life saving legend honoured

July 7 2023 - 11:00am
Busselton Surf Life Saving Club's Shelly Rourke was named 2023 Trainer of the Year at the Surf Life Saving WA Awards of Excellence.
Thousands of volunteers' hard work and commitment was recognised and celebrated as Surf Life Saving WA hosted their annual Awards of Excellence on Saturday night.

