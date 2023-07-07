Busselton life saving legend honoured

Thousands of volunteers' hard work and commitment was recognised and celebrated as Surf Life Saving WA hosted their annual Awards of Excellence on Saturday night.
Busselton Surf Life Saving Club's Shelly Rourke was named 2023 Trainer of the Year, while City of Bunbury Surf Life Saving Club was named Patrol Club of the Year and was third in the Lavan Club of the Year placings.
Shelly has been a Club Trainer at Busselton for nine seasons and this season, has delivered club training for the Surf Rescue Certificate, Bronze Medallion, Nipper Rescue Certificate, Advanced Resuscitation and First Aid awards, as well as conducting training sessions with external agencies, including Volunteer Marine Rescue, SES and St John Ambulance.
SLSWA President Craig Smith-Gander AM paid tribute to the nearly 24,000 members who dedicate their weekends and holidays to helping keep Western Australian beachgoers safe.
"These people are the everyday heroes of our beaches, committing countless hours of service to uphold our mission of saving lives and building great communities," said Mr Smith-Gander. "While our volunteers span all ages and many roles and responsibilities, all share the goal of helping West Australian beachgoers enjoy our magnificent coastline safely."
Winners will go on to represent WA at the Surf Life Saving Australia Awards in November.
