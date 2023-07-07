Sharks flounder under pressure from Pies on Sunday

It was a horror day for Dunsborough on Sunday when an unstoppable Busselton made its way to the Dunsborough Playing Fields intent on leaving a mark.
From the outset the Magpies were too strong, extending a 39 point lead by the end of the first quarter to a massive 86 points by the third.
Busselton players lapped up the opportunity to goal, with Beau Chinnery (4) leading the way and Mitch Tenardi, Bailey Sanford and Liam Creighton giving the Pies the momentum to claim the 87 point victory.
Cal Foster and Paris Murdock were Dunsborough's only goal scorers, securing one major each. Final Score Busselton 15.12.102 to Dunsborough 2.3.15.
In Harvey, the Bulls (19.10.124) were too good for a struggling AMR Hawks side (3.9.27), while Carey Park (16.13.109) demolished the Collie Eagles (5.7.37) in Collie on Saturday.
Bunbury (9.11.65) had the goods over HBL (5.10.40) despite a third term rally from the Lions, while South Bunbury (20.14.134) made light work of Eaton (1.7.13) at Hands Oval.
