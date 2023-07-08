Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Hardy takes victory at inaugural Nias event

July 8 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hardy takes victory at inaugural Nias event
Hardy takes victory at inaugural Nias event

Margaret River's Willow Hardy claimed the women's title at the first Nias Utara International Surfing Competition in Indonesia last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.