Head to The Cabin for winter warmth & toasty treats

The Busselton Foreshore will fire up for Cabin Fever as the winter festival descends on the region for another celebration of all things food, wine, beer, spirits and entertainment.
The purpose-built Cabin, presented by Shelter Brewing, will offer live music, free and ticketed events, while kids and adults can take part in workshops, masterclasses and demonstrations across the weekend.
Ahoy Management's Brianna Delaporte said they were thrilled to welcome Wadandi custodian Zac Webb to The Cabin, to deliver a public Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony.
"Guests will be able to come into The Cabin for free and listen to Zac deliver a Welcome to Country at 11am on Saturday, 15 July, followed by the smoking ceremony," she said.
Mr Webb will also stay on during the Saturday to share stories around the fire with Cabin visitors. The Cabin will open on Friday July 14 with activities and entertainment on offer all weekend.
For the full schedule as well as all other Cabin Fever events, visit www.cabinfeverfest.com.au
