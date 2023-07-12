Wanderers JFC to celebrate 60 years

IT WILL be a reunion for the ages when the Wanderers Junior Football Club celebrates 60 years in September.
All past and present players, their families and members are invited to the Busselton Football Clubrooms to celebrate with an evening of raffles, silent auctions and other fun activities throughout the night, plus the sharing of plenty of good memories.
The Year 10 team will also play under lights from 7pm at Sir Stewart Bovell Park in front of the Busselton Football Clubrooms.
It all kicks off at 5.30pm on Friday, September 1.
Organisers also need your help. If you have any photos from previous club days, send them through to info@wanderersjfc.com.au
Feel free to bring along any memorabilia you may have on the night.
