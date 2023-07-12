Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
World Cup Trophy tour arrives in Busselton

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated July 12 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
Freestyle football world champion Lia Lewis and Australian soccer great Sandra Brentnall with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy at the Busselton Jetty. Picture: Abby Murray Photography
Freestyle football world champion Lia Lewis and Australian soccer great Sandra Brentnall with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy at the Busselton Jetty. Picture: Abby Murray Photography

A couple of football legends headed to Busselton to meet another icon on Saturday, when the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour arrived at the Busselton Jetty.

