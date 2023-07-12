World Cup Trophy tour arrives in Busselton

A couple of football legends headed to Busselton to meet another icon on Saturday, when the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour arrived at the Busselton Jetty.
Led by Australian soccer great Sandra Brentnall and freestyle football world champion Lia Lewis, the tour made a memorable stop at the Jetty, attracting fans and local soccer enthusiasts hoping to get a glimpse of the trophy.
Brentnall scored Australia's first international goal during her debut in the inaugural Test match against New Zealand in Sydney back in 1979, while Lewis wowed the crowds with her freestyling skills both on the Jetty and inside the Underwater Observatory.
A soccer pitch was installed at the end of the Busselton Jetty, and at almost two kilometres out to sea, provided a stunning backdrop for the tour stop.
Busselton Jetty's Charlene Sephton said locals were very much a part of the event.
"The creation of the pitch was made possible by Naturaliste Landscape Supplies, showcasing their commitment to supporting sports and community initiatives," she said. "Adding to the festivities, ladies from the local football association joined the event, fostering a sense of community and inclusivity."
The trophy was then the star of a stunning photoshoot, which took place at the Underwater Observatory and at the end of the Jetty, before the public was invited to have a shot at scoring a goal on the unique soccer pitch.
Ms Sephton said the visit from the two football stars demonstrated the diverse talents women bring to the world of soccer.
"The success of the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour and content capture at Busselton Jetty was a testament to the enthusiasm and support for women's soccer in the region.
"This memorable event brought together legendary figures, talented freestylers, and enthusiastic local players, creating a lasting impression for all involved."
