Shopping for new options in Busselton | Your Voice

By Mandy Gibson
Updated July 13 2023 - 11:14am, first published 10:30am
Mandy Gibson says she's looking forward to the opening of Busselton Central's entertainment and dining precinct later this year - but what do YOU think the city needs to service its growing population?
THE first part of the newly renovated Busselton Central officially opens next week and it got me to thinking, everyone has an opinion but what does our area really need when it comes to a shopping experience?

Local News

