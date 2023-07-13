Shopping for new options in Busselton | Your Voice

THE first part of the newly renovated Busselton Central officially opens next week and it got me to thinking, everyone has an opinion but what does our area really need when it comes to a shopping experience?
Selfishly, all I need is somewhere to buy vinyl records since Swell Sounds relocated out of Margaret River.
And maybe a Mecca, but that might be asking a tad too much.
But what would you like to see?
Is the prospect of the many dining options spreading into Mitchell Park going to be what floats your boat?
There will be a lot of job opportunities opening up in the coming months including a host of after school shifts for the youngsters in our community.
What I'm looking forward to is the entertainment and dining precinct, which is due to open later in the year.
And we all know about the new Reading Cinema that's also coming as part of the redevelopment, plus Timezone will also pack a punch.
The $45 million redevelopment sure ticks a lot of boxes - the new stores opening in this first stage are Cotton On Mega, Platypus, Dusk, Lovisa, Skechers and Boost Juice.
The final stages will include Inara Restaurant, Benesse Cafe and Dome.
Plus the Parker Group has also announced the Busselton Pavillion, which will consist of a wine store, providore, bar and distillery.
The Welcome to Country and ribbon cutting for stage one is at 9am next Wednesday, followed by kids activities, prizes and giveaways.
And while you're enjoying what is bright and shiny about the new stuff, don't forget to support all our other local vendors along Queen Street, in the Power Centre and throughout the remainder of the Busselton and Dunsborough CBD areas - they all need your love as well!
What's missing from Busselton's retail, dining and entertainment options?
What would you love to see open up in the region?
Let us know your thoughts - email editorial@busseltonmail.com.au
