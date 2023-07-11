House of the Week | A beauty of a property

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
Such a beautiful little home in an amazing location, it's only 600 metres from the vibrant main street of Margaret River and all the region has to offer.
Upon entering this beautiful little 1970s Californian bungalow, you get a huge surprise at the stunning interior. The property has been fully refurbished into a modern home - everything is done and ready for you to move in.
The property is complete with a two bedroom, one bathroom main home, plus a one bedroom and one bathroom studio (approved only as a garage) situated on a very private 454 square-metre, low maintenance block.
The very large kitchen is bright and fresh with plenty of bench space and a built-in bar seating. There's a separate lounge room with reverse cycle air-conditioning, a spacious bathroom and laundry, and sparkling downlights throughout.
The property presents beautifully with well-designed gardens, a cute decked outdoor entertaining area overlooking the lawn, plus an extra shed.
Located in wonderful old Margaret River, on the extremely popular Coronation Street, it's within walking distance of the town centre and everything it has on offer.
This delightful property will impress everyone who views it!
