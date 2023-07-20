Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Looking back on a decade of collaboration

July 21 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Kath Lynch addresses the community at a recent update hosted by GeoCatch in Busselton. Pictures supplied.
Dr Kath Lynch addresses the community at a recent update hosted by GeoCatch in Busselton. Pictures supplied.

In April 2013, a mass fish kill in the Vasse Wonnerup wetlands became a pivotal moment in how the wetlands would be managed into the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.