This year's Bad Boy is back on the taps

Black Brewing Co has announced the arrival of the 2023 edition of its beloved 'Bad Boy' Bao Bao Milk Stout.
Expectations for this year's edition are high, especially after two trophy wins for the core range Bao Bao Milk Stout this year at the Royal Queensland and Perth Royal Beer Awards.
The brewery's Gavin Williams said the 2023 Bad Boy was "all about sophistication".
"Dark, strong, and balanced," he said.
"The diverse range of dark malts unfold and linger on the pallet, balanced with roast coffee, oak and cacao."
Since the arrival of Williams as Head Brewer, Black Brewing Co has scored 8 gold medals across the main Australian Beer Awards in 2023.
The passionate craft brewer joined the team in October 2022 and by December, was ready to release his first for the brand - a Blueberry Elderflower Berliner Weisse.
The ABV - alcohol by volume - of 10.5% delivers a 'big boy' version of the Bao Bao, which Williams said was "bigger, badder and bolder".
"This Bad Boy is going to blow your mind and win your heart!"
The Bad Boy Bao Bao is already available on tap at the Wilyabrup brewery, or online via their website.
Plans are in motion for the beer to be rolled out to liquor stores and bars soon.
For more information visit blackbrewingco.com.au
