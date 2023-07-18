Chocolate Co seeks trainee for Margaret River factory

Chocolate lovers, this one's for you.
Your dream job could be a reality with the news that the Margaret River Chocolate Company is on the hunt for a trainee chocolatier at its flagship Margaret River factory.
"The rare opportunity is for an inexperienced but highly motivated chocolate lover to join the chocolate factory team and learn how to become a chocolatier," explained co-owner Martin Black.
Mr Black said the role could be filled by someone at almost any stage in their working life.
"It could be a first job or a career change, with the full-time position offering a flexible 38 hour week, no night shifts and a fun and friendly working environment.
"And the best part is - eating chocolate is an essential part of this job."
The company is ideally looking for someone local to fill the role and while previous food skills would be helpful, they are not essential.
Anyone interested can contact the company at ann@chocolatefactory.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.