Dance your way out of burnout trap

In our busy lives, where daily demands often leave us exhausted and stressed, it's essential to find moments of self-care and rejuvenation.
Local mother Stacey Smart has trained in a transformative dance practice called Qoya, and now she is eager to share its empowering benefits with others.
No dance experience is needed and it is open to women and mature teens of all backgrounds, and abilities to embrace their bodies and express themselves freely.- Stacey Smart
"Qoya, a feminine embodiment practise combining yoga, free dance, sensual movement and spirituality, has become a life-changing experience for individuals across the world," Smart explained.
The South West mum overcame her own challenges with illness and burnout to become WA's first first Qoya teacher in 2019 and is now bringing the transformative practice back to the region.
"Qoya embraces the belief that through movement, we remember that our true essence is wise wild and free, which can reconnect with our authentic selves, release what no longer serves us, and tap into our innate wisdom and power," she said.
"No dance experience is needed and it is open to women and mature teens of all backgrounds, and abilities to embrace their bodies and express themselves freely."
Stacey, inspired by her own journey of healing and self-discovery, said she aimed to create a safe and nurturing space where community can come together to connect, rejuvenate and find joy through movement.
"Qoya is more than just physical exercise... it has been described as a beautiful combination of dance, yoga, movement and therapy.
"You come away feeling heard, lighter, brighter and like you have had a great workout, all in 1.5 hours.
"Monthly Sunday afternoon classes will begin on July 23, and will offer a haven for women seeking a couple of hours of respite from the daily grind, a place to unwind, and an opportunity to connect with their bodies and inner wisdom."
Qoya begins 2:30pm this Sunday 23rd July at Naturaliste Community Centre, Dunsborough with the theme 'Shine Your Light'. To learn more or to book your place visit: www.StaceySmart.com.au/qoya
