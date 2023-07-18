House of the Week | When only the best will do

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
With a well-considered floor plan and modern features, all you need to do is add your own finishing touches to make this your home. Leading up to the front door you will pass through a lovely portico entry and beautiful decked front porch to a wide feature wood and glass door.
The spacious main suite offers dual walk-in robes, sunbed overlooking the lake, large open plan bathroom with double vanity, large shower, separate W/C and finished with white plantation shutters, adding a nice warm ambience to the room.
There's also a dedicated office/study area with built-in cabinetry, providing the perfect setting for productivity and focus. Adjacent to the office is the huge theatre room with customised furniture and projector, and is ideal for those cosy movie nights with family or friends.
The heart of the home revolves around the large open plan living area which is overlooked by the stylish kitchen featuring beautiful stone bench tops, massive island bench with pendant lighting, plenty of cupboard space, 900mm stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. For those who enjoy entertaining guests with drinks there is also bar set up at the end of the living area.
Situated in the ever popular Provence Estate, this stunning ex-display home is sure to impress with its amazing lake/park views, beautiful décor and well-designed floor plan. F
