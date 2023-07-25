Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Busselton ladies take first loss of the season

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated July 25 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Busselton ladies suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Bunbury. Picture by Sharyn Newlands.
The Busselton ladies suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Bunbury. Picture by Sharyn Newlands.

Like The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 30, the Magpies girls' streak has ended in a shock result.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.