Like The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 30, the Magpies girls' streak has ended in a shock result.
In any other circumstance, shock would be a harsh word. Bunbury has had a solid season, sitting comfortably third on the ladder.
But for the last 15 rounds, most teams have struggled to score on Busselton, let alone beat them. So when Bunbury kicked the first goal of the game - then the second, and the third, and the fourth - heads were very much turned at Sir Stuart Bovell Park.
For a team that usually takes no time at all to make an impression on the scoreboard, it spelled trouble when the first quarter siren blew with a zero next to the home side on the scoreboard.
It happened again at half time. By this stage Bunbury was already up 20 points.
Finally, in the third quarter, the magpies managed to score. A solitary behind. But they did match the visitors' score for the quarter so it was arguably progress.
Four kicks in the fourth quarter would keep the streak alive. Katie-Jayne Grieve and Katisha Barrett were happy to oblige, each putting a goal on the scoreboard.
However, Bunbury weren't done, putting another two through the middle in response.
Another behind was all the Magpies could manage in the fourth, and they finished with just 14 points to Bunbury's 35. It was their lowest score since round 14 of last season.
Still four points ahead on the ladder, the Magpies will stay on top no matter what happens against South Bunbury this weekend.
