Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

International students heading back to farm life

July 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmstays were hit hard during COVID, but international schools are now ready to take advantage of the unique experiences offered by rural Australia.
Farmstays were hit hard during COVID, but international schools are now ready to take advantage of the unique experiences offered by rural Australia.

Households in the South West of WA are being called to open the door to families and students from across Asia as demand for farm stay opportunities increase throughout regional Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.