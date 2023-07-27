International students heading back to farm life

Households in the South West of WA are being called to open the door to families and students from across Asia as demand for farm stay opportunities increase throughout regional Australia.
Vicki Byrne, founder of Downunder Farmstays, said the return of international travel had seen a spike in people looking for accomodation in rural and semi-rural environments.
"Before COVID-19, we were capable of hosting up to 18,000 guests per year," she said.
"COVID-19 hit us hard, but with the return of international travel, Australia is once again, one of the world's most popular tourism destinations.
Byrne said farm stays offered an additional stream of income, with the potential to bring in "thousands of dollars" hosting international families.
"A lot of people moved away from the city during COVID and now live in semi-rural settings with hobby farms," she said.
"We need people to host students and we need you to contact us now so we can talk with you about what farm stays involve.
Farm stay hosts have the freedom to choose when they're available to welcome students and families.
Guests usually stay between two and four nights, and student numbers can vary depending on the size of the household or accommodations available.
Byrne said Downunder Farmstays hosted students and families from all over the world including Japan, Singapore, China, USA and Europe, with many keen to experience the idyllic country lifestyle.
"Students, families and travellers from high density cities around the world are wanting an escape from their hectic urban lives and they come to Australia to spend a few days in the countryside, to experience our land of milk and honey, of green pastures and golden sunshine.
"Japanese schools in particular love bringing their students to Australia for a farm stay experience.
"They really enjoy our countryside, people and the opportunity to holiday in an environment where they can enjoy nature, be around animals and soak up our clean air."
As well as home cooked meals, guests also have the chance to enjoy farming activities.
"The kids absolutely love it and have the best experiences ever.
"And our farm stay hosts not only receive a handy additional income, earning thousands of dollars for hosting international students from anywhere between two and four days, but also that amazing international cultural exchange that is so enriching."
For more information, visit www.downunderfarmstays.com.au
