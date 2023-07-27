Workmates giving beers a spell to save lives

When Perth workmates Dylan Ogilvie and Kent Millington challenged each other to go alcohol-free for 100 days, little did they know it would spark a massive fundraising drive helping to save lives in the construction industry.
What started as a health-boosting test of willpower for the friends and colleagues at Melchor Contracting has since inspired many thousands of people to rethink their own habits while raising money for MATES in Construction WA.
Now in its fifth year, Dry Spell for MATES has evolved into a choose-your-own challenge that invites people to take a break from unwanted habits such as drinking alcohol, gambling, junk food, too many sugary drinks, inactivity and too much screen time.
Funds raised helps not-for-profit organisation MATES in Construction WA deliver critical support for workers in an industry that loses 190 Australians to suicide every year.
This year's Full Strength 100-day challenge which started on June 12 is rapidly approaching the halfway point and Dylan Ogilvie is encouraging other industry leaders to step up and get their workplaces onboard for the Mid-Strength 50-day challenge which starts on August 1.
"We know 100 days can seem a bit daunting for some people, but 50 days is very doable and we'd love to see other contractors and construction companies join us for the final 50 half of this year's challenge," he said.
"It's a tangible way of helping reduce the stigma associated with mental health and encouraging workplace teams to look after their personal wellbeing."
MATES in Construction WA is dedicated to reducing suicide in the construction, mining and energy industries through community development programs on sites, and by supporting workers in need with case management and a 24/7 helpline - 1300 642 111.
Backed by research, The MATES Program has been recognised by the World Health Organisation as World's Best Practice. With support from Industry Partnerships and Industry Stakeholders, the organisation has seen significant growth over the past 10 years.
Damien McVeigh, Program Manager for MATES in Construction WA, said several factors put people working in construction at greater risk of suicide.
"Male dominated, high pressure environments, the increased isolation of FIFO work, excessive hours, project-by-project roles, workplace bullying, and an inherent stigma around mental health are all known to contribute," Mr McVeigh said.
MATES takes a multifaceted approach to supporting industry through the delivery of suicide prevention training, mental health education, hosting a 24-hour support line, providing individual case management support, and providing direct suicide interventions.
By participating in Dry Spell 2023 you are directly contributing to the provision of these programs.
"One of the biggest hurdles we work hard to overcome is that workers in the male-dominated construction, mining and energy industries are far less likely to seek or offer help when it comes to mental health," Mr McVeigh said.
Free to take part the Dry Spell for MATES Mid-strength 50-day challenge kicks off on Tuesday 1 August 223.
For more information and to sign up, either solo, or as a team with friends, family or workmates go to www.dryspellformates.com.au
